Weather

Tropical Storm Dorian tracking through Caribbean, expected to hit Florida

Tropical Storm Dorian formed Sunday afternoon in the Atlantic, and it continues to strengthen.

As of Tuesday morning the storm was working its way across Barbados and Guadeloupe, headed toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Dorian has maximum sustain winds at 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65. The latest models have the storm staying just shy of the 74 mile per hour sustained winds required to be classified as a hurricane.



Still, the storm could cause significant problems. It's forecasted to have significant impact on Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which hit two years ago.

Dorian is also expected to turn back toward Florida and make landfall somewhere along the state's Atlantic coast early Sunday morning.
