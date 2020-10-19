Weather

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic Ocean, could be hurricane strength by Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Epsilon formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Epsilon has maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour and it is not moving. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 72 hours. It should also start moving to its northwest sometime Tuesday.

Epsilon is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday.

It could approach Bermuda as a hurricane sometime late this week.

Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.

"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
