weather

Tropical Storm Warning: Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, New York and New Jersey

Tracking Tropical Storm Fay
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A tropical storm warning remains in effect along the entire Jersey Coast, New York City, Long Island and all of the Connecticut coastline as Tropical Storm Fay moves up the coast.

A flash flood warning has been issued for New York City and numerous counties in New Jersey.

At 2:00 p.m., Tropical Storm Fay was located just off the coast near Cape May, New Jersey with winds of 60 mph and moving north at 12 mph.

Jersey Shore braces for Fay:
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on how the Jersey Shore is preparing for the brunt of the storm





An AccuWeather Alert remains in effect for flooding and strong winds.

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

Long Island preps for Fay:
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on how Long Island is gearing up for Tropical Storm Fay



Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and NHC forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.


Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Weather experiments, activities, lessons from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team
Severe East Coast storms leave 4 dead
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
Increased federal unemployment benefits last until July 25 in IL
No one hurt in West Side police shooting
2 wounded in River North shootout
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
CPD to use Summer Mobile Patrol for community policing
Archdiocese of Chicago releases reopening plans for Catholic schools
Show More
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Indiana COVID-19 cases increase by 748, 9 deaths
LIVE: Demand for Army to support investigation into Vanessa Guillen's murder
Family demands justice after Black mother dies during C-section
Woman, child seriously injured by firework explosion
More TOP STORIES News