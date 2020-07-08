weather

Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, New York and New Jersey

Tracking Tropical Storm Fay
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall just north of Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, bringing heavy rains that closed beaches and flooded streets from the shore to New York City.

Tropical storm and flash flood warnings were issued for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and across the Tri-State.

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

Just before 8:00 p.m., Tropical Storm Fay was centered near Jackson Township, New Jersey with winds of 45 mph and moving north at 14 mph.

Breezy conditions and gusty winds persisted from New Jersey to Long Island into the evening, but the heavy rain had mostly dissipated.

Fay was the third storm to make landfall in the same general area of northern Atlantic County in the past decade.

The last tropical system was Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, and Sandy in 2012, which was post-tropical.

The heavy rain caused street flooding in many communities. One Eyewitness News viewer posted video of Wright Street under water in Newark, New Jersey.



In Hackensack, a high-water truck rescued 2 people and a cat from their vehicle.



Authorities urged drivers to avoid flooded areas and to not drive around barricades.

Along the Jersey Shore, many streets were also flooded and the wind kicked up too. Fay also kicked up the surf and winds were strong.
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has the latest on Tropical Storm's impact in New Brunswick, New Jersey.



"This is the worst I've seen it in a while, but the surf looks okay," Rich Giuditta of Avon by the Sea said.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey, reported a sustained wind of 37 mph (60 kph), said forecasters.

Scaffolding attached to a six-story building in Long Branch was battered by the wind. Crews went to the scene to try to secure location as police and fire block off the area.
EMBED More News Videos

Scaffolding is in danger of collapsing in Long Branch, New Jersey due to high winds from Tropical Storm Fay.



Numerous downed trees were also reported across the region including Brooklyn.
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on downed trees in Park Slope due to Tropical Storm Fay.



Heavy winds posed a threat for power outages on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned up the East Coast soaking New York City, New Jersey and other parts of the Tri-State with 2-4 inches of rain.





Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden says there's been some flooding ain the usual spots, but it's what the storm means to beachgoers Saturday that the sheriff says we need to worry about.

"We have to watch out for rip currents be sure to ask lifeguards about it if you're going in the water tomorrow," Golden said.

The summer storm's impact on New York City was expected to be "pretty limited," but Mayor Bill de Blasio said it would be a bad night for outdoor dining - the only sit-down service allowed at city restaurants because of the pandemic.

"If you were going to go out tonight, instead order in and keep helping our restaurant community," he said.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed.

"We're fully prepared. FEMA's ready in case it's bad. Shouldn't be too bad, but you never know," Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida. Trump postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire due to the weather, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted. Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season's previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Chicago records worst air quality streak in 10 years, topping Los Angeles
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Weather experiments, activities, lessons from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team
Severe East Coast storms leave 4 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Side pastor says man used racist slur, spit on him in downtown Chicago
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,317
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Chicago records worst air quality streak in 10 years, topping Los Angeles
Joliet police show extended video to family of man who died in custody
Man found dead inside refrigerator was strangled: autopsy
Illinois COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities fall by half
Show More
15-year-old boy killed in South Side shooting: CPD
CPD hosts graduation for dozens of students
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
More TOP STORIES News