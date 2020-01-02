accuweather

Quadrantid meteor shower 2020: How to kick off the new year with shooting stars

2020 will begin with an extra twinkle in the night sky! Be on the lookout for the Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4.

The Quadrantids are only active for about six hours. Catch the shower after midnight and look for a peak around 3 a.m. ET. You could see up to 100 meteors per hour, though those in urban areas may only see about 20 per hour, according to AccuWeather.

The shower's radiant point is next to the handle of the Big Dipper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
Weed Legalization Guide
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
Show More
How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings
Man stabbed on Blue Line train on West Side
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
'I killed Jennifer': Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession of pregnant sister
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
More TOP STORIES News