Up to 4 major hurricanes eyed for 2020 Atlantic storm season

Though coronavirus is in the spotlight right now, it would be handy to remember that we are nearly two months out from the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. On top of last year's hectic hurricane season, forecasters are anticipating another busy year.

Hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, AccuWeather's meteorologists believe the Atlantic basin will see 14 to 18 tropical storms during this upcoming season. Of those storms, seven to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes and two to four are predicted to strengthen into major hurricanes.

"It's going to be an above-normal season," said Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's top hurricane expert. "On a normal year, we have around 12 storms, six hurricanes and roughly three major hurricanes."

Forecasters believe the country will see two to four impacts.

"These could be direct hits or a storm scraping the coast but still causing impacts," he said.

According to AccuWeather, 2019 season marked the fourth year in a row of above-average activity in the basin and tied with 1969 for the fourth most-active hurricane season on record.

While we are still a few months out from hurricane season, forecasters urge residents living on or near the coast to make hurricane plans.

Last year, three of the most notable 18 hurricanes were hurricane Dorian, Lorenzo and Humberto causing more than $11 billion in damage.
