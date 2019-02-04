WEATHER

VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow

Officials at Mammoth Mountain say the ski town received 7-10 inches of snow from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning, bringing the total snowfall to around 8 feet since Sunday.

Bria Kalpen
MAMMOTH, Calif. (WLS) --
While Chicagoans enjoy Monday's warmer temperatures, workers, visitors, and residents at California's Mammoth Mountain are powering through a blizzard that hit the area over the weekend and carried into Monday. Officials at Mammoth Mountain say the ski town received 7-10 inches of snow from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning, bringing the total snowfall to around 8 feet since Sunday.

Mammoth Mountain's and June Mountain's main lodges are closed because of the recent extreme weather conditions, and travel in and out of the area is not advised.
Watch the video above to see footage of the blizzard and its aftermath.
