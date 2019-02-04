VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow

While Chicagoans enjoy Monday's warmer temperatures, workers, visitors, and residents at California's Mammoth Mountain are powering through a blizzard that hit the area over the weekend and carried into Monday. Officials at Mammoth Mountain say the ski town received 7-10 inches of snow from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday morning, bringing the total snowfall to around 8 feet since Sunday.Mammoth Mountain's and June Mountain's main lodges are closed because of the recent extreme weather conditions, and travel in and out of the area is not advised.