WEATHER

VIDEO: Gargantuan waterspout towers over coast in Italy

EMBED </>More Videos

A rare and massive waterspout was captured on video swirling over the southeastern coast of Italy.

A rare and massive waterspout was captured on video swirling over the southeastern coast of Italy.

The incredible video revealed just how large the tornado-like phenomenon appeared compared to a normal-size one.

The whirling column of air and water snaked down from the sky in the Salerno province.Locals quickly pulled out their cameras when it appeared not far offshore.

Eyewitnesses say the water twister lifted containers in the city's port area. There were no reports of any injuries.

A waterspout is a churning vortex of wind that occurs over a body of water. They usually dissolve quickly over dry land.

In Melbourne, Australia, an out-of-control truck carrying fresh chicken collided with a freeway barrier and dangled on the edge of an overpass, 9News reports.

In Los Angeles, choppers flying over the 405 shows a massive traffic jam where cars were bumper-to-bumper for miles, KCAL/KCBS reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadooceans
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold Wednesday
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
More Weather
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez to be held Monday
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport
LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
Grinch steals Christmas decorations from family with sick boy
Barack Obama helps out volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Show More
Person of interest sought after missing Lyons man found dead in his car trunk
Deaths of 4 in NJ mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Man trying to steal gas from U-Haul sets his pants on fire
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
More News