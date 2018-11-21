VIDEO: Gargantuan waterspout towers over coast in Italy

A rare and massive waterspout was captured on video swirling over the southeastern coast of Italy.
The incredible video revealed just how large the tornado-like phenomenon appeared compared to a normal-size one.
The whirling column of air and water snaked down from the sky in the Salerno province.Locals quickly pulled out their cameras when it appeared not far offshore.
Eyewitnesses say the water twister lifted containers in the city's port area. There were no reports of any injuries.
A waterspout is a churning vortex of wind that occurs over a body of water. They usually dissolve quickly over dry land.
