VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day storm for the strongest hurricane on record.
Dorian made landfall in The Abaco Islands Sunday afternoon and reached maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph.
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
Storm surges of over 20 feet flooded the streets.
The storm continues to crawl across the islands at 1 mph until it's expected to curve along the U.S. coast early Tuesday.
WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian