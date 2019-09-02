hurricane dorian

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas -- After making landfall as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the Bahamas with catastrophic winds ripping off roofs, toppling trees and down power lines.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day storm for the strongest hurricane on record.

Dorian made landfall in The Abaco Islands Sunday afternoon and reached maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



Storm surges of over 20 feet flooded the streets.

The storm continues to crawl across the islands at 1 mph until it's expected to curve along the U.S. coast early Tuesday.

WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Store gets backlash over Hurricane Dorian-themed cakes
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Shelter animals in path of Dorian headed to Chicago
Hurricane Dorian track shifts, may impact Carolinas: LIVE RADAR
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire off Calif. coast
Woman injured in McKinley Park hit-and-run
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
Dashcam footage released after viral video appears to show DeKalb cops choke, Taser man
World's longest cruise sets sail
Show More
Man killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd
Chicago Park District hosting 'Free Fitness Week'
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, slightly warmer Monday
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News