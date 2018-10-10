HURRICANE MICHAEL

Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from destructive Hurricane Michael

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. (Tessa Talarico/Instagram)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. --
As Hurricane Michael roared ashore, one small Florida town was swallowed by storm surge up to the roofs of houses in some areas.

In Mexico Beach, population 1,000, resident Tessa Talarico said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters. She wrote on Instagram that, from her vantage point, all of the nearby houses were submerged at one point.


When winds reached 140 mph, Talarico noted that visibility reduced dramatically and she could "barely see anything."

Its winds shrieking, the Category 4 storm crashed ashore in the early afternoon near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a lightly populated, 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases.

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction to partially collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
