Video: Massive wall of flying dirt known as 'haboob' hits Texas

Dangerous Haboob moving toward DyessAFB and West Abilene expect winds over 60 Mph. A blanket warning has been issued. #txwx #Abilene #DyessAFB #dust pic.twitter.com/vixNyMBhDR — WCTXTNWAC (@wctxtnwac) June 6, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A rare wall of dirt known as a "haboob" blasted Lubbock, Texas Wednesday evening at 60 mph.The video above shows the massive wall of dirt barreling toward Abilene, Texas.Haboob's are sometimes seen in the western United States, but are a rare sight in Texas.The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.They also reported that some areas of Lubbock experienced zero visibility.