Weather

Video: Massive wall of flying dirt known as 'haboob' hits Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A rare wall of dirt known as a "haboob" blasted Lubbock, Texas Wednesday evening at 60 mph.

The video above shows the massive wall of dirt barreling toward Abilene, Texas.

Haboob's are sometimes seen in the western United States, but are a rare sight in Texas.



The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.

They also reported that some areas of Lubbock experienced zero visibility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasstormu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby to sue city over video leak
Police looking for man caught on camera pretending to be a cop in DuPage Co.
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Post-El Chapo, Sinaloa cartel narco highway still runs through Chicago
Miss America chairwoman steps down
Show More
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
LIVE | Cadet dead, 22 hurt in cargo truck crash at West Point
Doctor charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly overdosing painkillers
11-month-old girl dies after being locked in hot car for 15 hours: Police
Pres. Trump attends D-Day 75th anniversary events
More TOP STORIES News