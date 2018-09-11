WEATHER

VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from International Space Station

Aerial view of Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station

Cameras on the International Space Station captured Monday a daunting image of Hurricane Florence.

By noon Monday, Florence had top sustained winds of 130 mph. It was centered about 1,230 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and moving west at 13 mph. Its center will move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.
THE LATEST: Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

What you can do now

Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.
The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life


Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.

Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves.
