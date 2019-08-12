Weather

Chicago Weather Radar Futurecast: Severe storms possible Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see severe storms Monday evening, with potentially strong winds and flooding. There is a small risk of an isolated tornado, mainly far southwest in Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties.

The storms in the Chicago-area and northern suburbs will likely not be severe.



The main threat is from 6 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, but there is potential for a brief storm earlier.



Southern suburbs will face the greatest threat, especially in the I-55 corridor.

What is a severe thunderstorm?

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



Once this system moves off to the east, the weather will settle down with just some hit and miss showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

