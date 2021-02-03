Chicago weather: More snow expected across area Thursday, then bitter cold

Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert Day, as most of the area will likely see snow, starting in the late morning. Two to 4 inches are expected, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
Some far western counties, including Lee and Ogle, are under a Winter Storm Watch until noon Friday.
And starting Friday, temperatures across the area are expected to drop. Negative lows are predicted for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications along with the Department of Family and Support Services and other departments will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday to urge residents to prepare for upcoming arctic weather conditions.