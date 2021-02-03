winter storm

Chicago weather: More snow expected across area Thursday, then bitter cold

Chicago OEMC, other officials to urge residents to prepare for cold
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As some in the Chicago area continue to dig out after a weekend snowstorm dumped a foot of snow in parts of the region, more precipitation and bitter cold are expected in the coming week.

Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert Day, as most of the area will likely see snow, starting in the late morning. Two to 4 inches are expected, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

DO YOU REMEMBER? | Looking back on the 2011 Chicago Blizzard 10 years later
More than 20 inches of snow. Drivers stranded for miles on Lake Shore Drive. Do you remember the Chicago blizzard of 2011?



Some far western counties, including Lee and Ogle, are under a Winter Storm Watch until noon Friday.

More snow is expected across the Chicago area Thursday. Then bitter cold hits.



And starting Friday, temperatures across the area are expected to drop. Negative lows are predicted for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications along with the Department of Family and Support Services and other departments will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday to urge residents to prepare for upcoming arctic weather conditions.

WATCH: Chunks of ice float in Lake Michigan


Lake Michigan was a sight to behold during the snow storm this weekend.

