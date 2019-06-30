Weather

WATCH LIVE | Chicago Weather: Chicago Pride Parade canceled due to severe thunderstorms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2019 Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled due to "inclement weather," Chicago police said.



The Chicago Office of Emergency Management told Pride Parade-goers to seek shelter immediately as severe weather approached the parade route.

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms possible Sunday afternoon
Warm and humid with a fair chance of storms Sunday afternoon.




Officials are on site directing parade-goers to public transportation.

OEMC said at this time they do not know if the parade will resume.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois including Cook, DuPage, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston and Will counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was also in effect until 3:30 p.m. in La Salle County.

Severe weather is also expected later Sunday, between 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.


