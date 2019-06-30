WATCH LIVE | Chicago Weather: Chicago Pride Parade canceled due to severe thunderstorms

The Chicago Pride Parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather. — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 30, 2019

Pride Parade Update: Thunderstorm approaching. Seek shelter immediately. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 30, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2019 Chicago Pride Parade has been canceled due to "inclement weather," Chicago police said.The Chicago Office of Emergency Management told Pride Parade-goers to seek shelter immediately as severe weather approached the parade route.Officials are on site directing parade-goers to public transportation.OEMC said at this time they do not know if the parade will resume.is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois including Cook, DuPage, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston and Will counties.was also in effect until 3:30 p.m. in La Salle County.Severe weather is also expected later Sunday, between 8 p.m.-1 a.m.