WATCH LIVE | Chicago Weather: Chicago Pride Parade canceled due to severe thunderstorms

The Chicago Pride Parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather.— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 30, 2019
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management told Pride Parade-goers to seek shelter immediately as severe weather approached the parade route.
Pride Parade Update: Thunderstorm approaching. Seek shelter immediately.— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 30, 2019
Officials are on site directing parade-goers to public transportation.
OEMC said at this time they do not know if the parade will resume.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois including Cook, DuPage, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston and Will counties.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was also in effect until 3:30 p.m. in La Salle County.
Severe weather is also expected later Sunday, between 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
