Chicago Weather Watch Live: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves on Lake Michigan; Beach Hazard in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Beach Hazard is in effect Thursday for high waves in Lake Michigan.

The Beach Hazard is in effect through Thursday evening for Lake Michigan beaches in Cook County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, with waves five to eight feet high in Cook County and seven to ten feet in northwest Indiana.

As of 1:15 p.m., the Lakefront Trail was closed south of Fullerton Avenue (2400 N. Lakeshore Drive) to roughly Belden Avenue (2100 N. Lakeshore Drive) due to high waves, the Chicago Park District said.

There is also the possibility of strong rip currents as well.

High winds led to some downed trees and light poles on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The downed trees were seen in the 3500-block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, where a light pole damaged at least one car.

A car ended up on its side after a driver struck a median in the 900-block of North Michigan Avenue Wednesday night. The driver reported low visibility. Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
