WATCH LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms, high winds, highs in the low 60s Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday will be a windy, wet and warm day for the Chicago area.A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, for wind gusts greater than 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.Thunderstorms will develop across the area late Thursday morning and will continue into the afternoon. There will be a dry period during the height of the evening commute, but showers will return Thursday night.High temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s, continuing a brief respite from cold weather, before temperatures drop on Friday. Highs will only be around 40 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Light snow and rain are expected on Friday, before things dry out on Saturday and the sun comes out on Sunday.