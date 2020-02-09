Chicago Weather: Up to 3 inches of snow projected Sunday afternoon; Winter Weather Advisory issued

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Between one to three inches of snow is expected to drop Sunday afternoon in the Chicago-area.for the following counties:, the National Weather Service said.NWS also issued afor the following counties:ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said snowfall is projected to last only a few hours, so it may feel like more snow than it actually is.Snowfall is expected to start around Noon- 1:00 p.m. and taper off through the early afternoon, Dutra said.Airlines have already begun cancelling flights due to the threat of inclement weather.As of 11:40 a.m., O'Hare Airport had 372 cancellations with delays around 50 minutes.Midway had 79 cancellations with delays around 15 minutes.The Department of Streets and Sanitation said it would deploy 211 vehicles to respond to snowfall.The City said salt spreaders will be working with a focus on keeping the Chicago's arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive safe and passable for motorists and buses until the snow stops, then transitioning to residential streets if needed.The storm is what meteorologists call a "clipper system' with moderate to heavy snow moving through in a quick speed, usually accompanied by strong wind gusts.Dutra said residents who are out and about should expect the worst conditions around 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Drivers are encouraged to be careful on the roads.According to ABC7's meteorologists, snow is expected to be heaviest around the south suburbs and parts of Northwest Indiana.