HURRICANE FLORENCE

National Weather Service time-lapse shows Florence from space

EMBED </>More Videos

Animation from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Florence's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa to its trek up the East Coast.

A new video from the National Weather service shows Hurricane Florence from space over the course of three weeks.

The animation shows the massive storm's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa in late August to its trek up the East Coast through Sept. 18.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence from space

As you watch Florence trudge toward the United States, other storms can be seen in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Gordon.

Hurricane Florence wrecked havoc since making landfall on Friday, bringing historic flooding to in multiple states.
