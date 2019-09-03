Weather

Waves from Hurricane Dorian pound 2nd story of home in Bahamas | VIDEO

FREEPORT, The Bahamas -- Video shows waves from Hurricane Dorian pounding on the second story of a home in the Bahamas.

Five died and thousands of homes were damaged when the storm practically parked itself over the collection of islands for a day in a half. Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000, were hit the hardest.

At its strongest, Dorian sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph and a storm surge of "18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The footage, taken Monday in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, shows a pool of water inside the home and a wave crashing against a glass door.

Residents on Grand Bahama Island were advised to remain sheltered on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane dorianhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
CPS students go back to school as threat of teacher strike looms
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island, Calif.
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Airlines cancel hundreds of flights in Chicago due to passing storms
Show More
Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Bears unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field
Retired Bears player Charles Tillman rows across Lake Michigan
More TOP STORIES News