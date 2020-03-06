Waves up to 20 feet high batter Lake Michigan shore in northwest Indiana

Near Beverly Shores, a sea wall that protects homes collapsed. The town council held a meeting Friday afternoon to hear opening bids on excavation costs to repair the damage caused by the continuing erosion.
Beverly Shores is one spot among many that has been struggling to get funding to repair and/or restore damaged areas.
While it looks bad from the area, you get a real sense of the kind of damage this winter has done when talking to the people on the front lines of mitigation.
"The park was designed when the lake was at an all-time low," said Michael Hrinyo, operations manager for Whiting. "It's not keeping up now."
With the record-high lake levels, the whole lakefront has taken a beating, but there's another problem complicating things: no ice. This winter has been so warm that the ice that usually acts as a buffer on the lakefront isn't present, allowing Lake Michigan to take its toll.
In fact, it has been a very active year. Between just Cook County, Illinois, and Lake County, Indiana, 13 lakeshore flood warnings have been issued, with six coming from Cook County and seven from Lake County. Crews have to piece the shore back together each time.
