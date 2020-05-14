Weather experiments, activities, lessons from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team

Weather Workshop
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott shows you weather experiments and activities you can do at home in her Weather Workshop series on Facebook Live.
How to create a cloud in a jar and make it rain!
How to make your own rain gauge at home
Weather Sketchers
Meteorologist Tracy Butler is always looking for new members of the Weather Sketchers Club!
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Download free weather activity sheets
WEATHER: Like It Or Not! Lessons
Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.
How does a lake breeze form?
What is the urban heat island effect?
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
How do tornadoes form?
What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?
What is a severe thunderstorm?
What is the 5 second rule for weather?
Where are you safest from lightning?
What is a microburst?
What is an outflow boundary?
How does fog form?
What is freezing fog?
What is a bomb cyclone?
When is the peak hurricane season?
How does a hurricane form?
How often does a hurricane make landfall?