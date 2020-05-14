Weather

Weather experiments, activities, lessons from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for ways to keep your kids busy while they're at home during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out the weather lessons, experiments and activities from our ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

Weather Workshop


Meteorologist Cheryl Scott shows you weather experiments and activities you can do at home in her Weather Workshop series on Facebook Live.

How to create a cloud in a jar and make it rain!

How to make your own rain gauge at home

Weather Sketchers


Meteorologist Tracy Butler is always looking for new members of the Weather Sketchers Club!

Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club

Download free weather activity sheets

WEATHER: Like It Or Not! Lessons


Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

How does a lake breeze form?

What is the urban heat island effect?

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?

How do tornadoes form?

What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

What is a severe thunderstorm?

What is the 5 second rule for weather?

Where are you safest from lightning?

What is a microburst?
What is an outflow boundary?

How does fog form?

What is freezing fog?

What is a bomb cyclone?

When is the peak hurricane season?

How does a hurricane form?

How often does a hurricane make landfall?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathereducationchildrencoronavirusweatherscience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Wisconsin bars, restaurants packed after safer-at-home order thrown out
National, state registries established to track mysterious children's illness linked to COVID-19
Power outages in South Loop caused by electrical fire
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Storms, rain continue overnight
Show More
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
Cardinal Cupich plans gradual reopening for Chicago churches
Grocery store prices rose sharply in April from COVID-19 pandemic
'How to Get Away with Murder' stars get emotional over series finale
How long before we know if reopenings cause coronavirus spikes?
More TOP STORIES News