Weather: Like It or Not

WEATHER: Like It or Not? How tornadoes form

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you ever wondered how a tornado forms? Well, conditions have to be just right to get a tornado.

When you look at a strong thunderstorm, there are wind patterns that come together to make the storm stronger.

First, you have a warm inflow of moist air that fuels the storm itself. In a strong storm, you have cool air rushing out of the rear of the storm called the rear flank downdraft.

When these two wind patterns come together at the right alignment, a wall cloud can form. A wall cloud is a lowering of the cloud base where the air is rising up into the thunderstorm.

That wall cloud will rotate if the wind field is favorable for it to spin. If that rotation tightens up, a tornado could form from that wall cloud.

But again, the wind pattern has to be just right to get a tornado to form.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertornadoweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not? Watch vs. Warning
TOP STORIES
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Show More
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
More TOP STORIES News