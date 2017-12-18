Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of August 13
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Monday, December 18, 2017 12:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
weather sketchers
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Mostly clear with areas of fog
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More Weather
Top Stories
3 men shot near Seward Park during back-to-school peace party
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Chicago boys, 10 and 14, pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
At least 14 fans at Backstreet Boys concert hurt as storm rolls through
Man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Obama Foundation hosts bootcamp for young leaders
Tow truck driver shoots alleged attempted robber in South Austin
Couples line up outside City Hall to marry on 8-18-18
Show More
Teen who fatally shot himself after police chase ID'd
Missing National Park Service employee found dead
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
More News