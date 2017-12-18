WEATHER

Weather Sketchers for week of August 6

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather sketchers
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Mostly clear with areas of fog
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More Weather
Top Stories
3 men shot near Seward Park during back-to-school peace party
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Chicago boys, 10 and 14, pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
At least 14 fans at Backstreet Boys concert hurt as storm rolls through
Man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Obama Foundation hosts bootcamp for young leaders
Tow truck driver shoots alleged attempted robber in South Austin
Couples line up outside City Hall to marry on 8-18-18
Show More
Teen who fatally shot himself after police chase ID'd
Missing National Park Service employee found dead
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
More News