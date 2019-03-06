Weather

Weather Sketchers for week of February 25

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's a quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherweather sketchers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges
Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash
Man fatally crushed by garbage truck after diving into dumpster in Rosemont
Driver cited after boy, 14, fatally struck by semi in Gage Park
10 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold Wednesday
Show More
Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Bodycam video shows deputy rescue woman from house fire
NW Side elementary school damaged by fire
Driver killed in fiery NW Indiana crash
More TOP STORIES News