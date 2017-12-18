WEATHER

Weather Sketchers for week of October 8

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather sketchers
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain possible Thursday
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 kids
Amtrak train hits vehicle in Edgebrook; Metra Milwaukee District North service resuming
Cars damaged by large group of teens in Hyde Park, police say
259 shot, 47 fatally, in Chicago during October
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Man shot by Chicago police in East Chatham
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Show More
Small body recovered during investigation into 2-year-old's disappearance
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight to O'Hare
1 critically injured after car crashes through guardrail onto I-80/94 in Lansing, Ill.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain possible Thursday
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
More News