Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Hurricane Michael 2018 live radar map: Category 4 storm menaces Florida
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Track Hurricane Michael as it nears landfall in Florida
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Weather Sketchers for week of September 17
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Monday, December 18, 2017 12:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
weather sketchers
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael 2018 live radar map: Category 4 storm menaces Florida
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday
Hurricane Michael: This year's storm name list
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018 live radar map: Category 4 storm menaces Florida
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Streamwood
Man in wheelchair wounded in shooting near South Side CTA Green Line station
CA mom demands answers after disabled man dies in hot car
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Show More
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Sears names restructuring expert to board as debt is due
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday
Rauner blames 'illegal' immigrants for Chicago crime in contentious debate with Pritzker
More News