Weather

Weather Sketchers for week of September 9

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers air on ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather sketchers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Chicago spent $213M on lawyers in police cases: Report
Ohio teen found not guilty of murdering newborn baby
Taste of Mexico City at Xocome Antojeria in Archer Heights
Show More
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Felicity Huffman to be sentenced Friday in college admissions scheme
99-cent smoke detectors
Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
O'Hare to hold emergency exercise Saturday
More TOP STORIES News