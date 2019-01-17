WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches, possibly more in some areas

Snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 8 inches for many areas.

By Tracy Butler
Snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 8 inches for many areas, and some could see well over that.

It remains unclear who will get the most snow as the final track of the system is still uncertain.



Snow is expected to begin falling across the Chicago area during the Friday afternoon rush hour, but will ramp up in the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight hours and into Saturday.

Snow will taper off from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.

Snow will likely be heavy enough to impact road and air travel. Winds will gust up to 35 mph which will lead to poor visibility in snow showers and also blowing/drifting snow.

Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.

On Sunday, bitter cold temps and wind chills will take over with high temps reaching only 12 degrees, and a low of 0.

Lake effect snow will begin falling on Sunday, beginning along the Illinois lakeshore then rapidly swinging into northwest Indiana, adding additional accumulation in those areas.

