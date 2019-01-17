WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches, Winter Storm Watch issued

Snow will begin falling Friday afternoon into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 8 inches.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area ahead of an upcoming snow storm Friday evening into Saturday.

The watch begins at 3 p.m. Friday for Cook and DuPage counties and areas north and west until 12 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The watch begins later on Friday for areas south and east of the city, including northwest Indiana.


Snow will begin falling Friday afternoon into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 8 inches for many areas, and some could see well over that.

It remains unclear who will get the most snow as the final track of the system is still uncertain.



Snow is expected to begin falling across the Chicago area during the Friday afternoon rush hour, but will ramp up in the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall during the overnight hours and into Saturday.

Snow will taper off from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.

Snow will likely be heavy enough to impact road and air travel. Winds will gust up to 35 mph which will lead to poor visibility in snow showers and also blowing/drifting snow.

Take a look at the top 5 biggest snowstorms to hit Chicago.



Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.

On Sunday, bitter cold temps and wind chills will take over with high temps reaching only 12 degrees, and a low of 0.

Lake effect snow will begin falling on Sunday, beginning along the Illinois lakeshore then rapidly swinging into northwest Indiana, adding additional accumulation in those areas.

