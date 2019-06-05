What is a bomb cyclone?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bomb cyclone is the name given to an area of low pressure that strengthens rapidly.It means the pressure of the low drops 24 mb in 24 hours. A millibar is a unit of measurement for the atmospheric pressure. So if you have a home barometer, you may see millibars listed as a unit of measurement.But when the pressure drops that fast, the storm is strengthening. Winds increase, depending on the season, blizzard conditions can develop on the north side of the low. While ahead of the low severe storms are possible.Bomb cyclones strengthen where large temperature differences exist. They can occur over the ocean waters and in mid-latitudes during the fall and spring.