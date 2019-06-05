Weather: Like It or Not

What is a bomb cyclone?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bomb cyclone is the name given to an area of low pressure that strengthens rapidly.

It means the pressure of the low drops 24 mb in 24 hours. A millibar is a unit of measurement for the atmospheric pressure. So if you have a home barometer, you may see millibars listed as a unit of measurement.

But when the pressure drops that fast, the storm is strengthening. Winds increase, depending on the season, blizzard conditions can develop on the north side of the low. While ahead of the low severe storms are possible.

Bomb cyclones strengthen where large temperature differences exist. They can occur over the ocean waters and in mid-latitudes during the fall and spring.

RELATED:


Lightning safety tips



What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?


Which is worse: Watch or Warning?



How do tornadoes form?


What is a microburst?


What is an outflow boundary?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
How does fog form?
What is a severe thunderstorm?
What is freezing fog?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Pritzker signs Illinois budget, graduated income tax bills into law
Baby boy dies after being left alone in bathtub in South Shore
Community mourns store owner found dead in Crete car trunk
Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old children
Police warn of Gold Coast, Streeterville robberies
Detroit police seek 'serial murderer' in deaths of 3 women
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Chicagoans concerned by Cuba travel restrictions
Couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Florida daycare worker charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News