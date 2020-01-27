snow

Plane effect snow: What creates the rare weather phenomenon

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is nothing new to the Chicago area, but parts of the city did experience a cool weather phenomenon over the weekend.

As planes arrived at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway international airports, a light precipitation developed in their wake known as airplane effect snow.

ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry explained what makes this possible.



Mowry said in an animated loop you can see fast moving tiny little specks, which are the planes being picked up by the radar as they land at O'Hare. In the radar loop, you can also see light precipitation that developed in the landing path.

He said despite temperatures being below freezing, the atmosphere was containing super cooled water droplets that were not quite frozen, making the atmosphere super saturated at the lowest levels. Mowry said this weather event is known as "super cooled raindrops" because they can stay rain even in an environment that is below freezing.

What created the plane effect snow was the aircraft adding "dust" or exhaust into the super cooled environment, allowing those super cooled drops to condense on the "dust" and form a snow flake.

What is plane effect snow? Courtesy: NWS Chicago



The plane effect snow did not cause any accumulation, but created a rare weather event none the less.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagosnowohare airportwinter weathermidway airport
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
'Kids Home, Send Help': Dad flies drone over snow day message
Chicago Weather: Lingering flurries, freezing drizzle as storm moves out
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
What happens when you leave your car window open during a blizzard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Illinois previously owned helicopter involved in crash that killed Kobe Bryant
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Former State Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of restaurants
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Show More
Stars arrive for Oscar nominee luncheon: WATCH LIVE
ATM stolen from Near West Side business
16 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Planters dials back on Mr. Peanut death Super Bowl ad campaign following Kobe Bryant news
New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News