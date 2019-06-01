accuweather

Jupiter, the Milky Way and other things to see in the sky in June 2019

Look to the sky this month -- there's a lot going on! Here's a look at what to expect from AccuWeather:

  • June will be one of the best times to see Jupiter in the night sky. The gas giant will reach opposition on June 10, and you might be able to see the planet's signature red spot or its largest moons through a telescope.
  • June 21 marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Seasons change because of Earth's tilt on its axis as it orbits the sun.
  • Try to catch a glimpse of the Milky Way. Head to a dark area on a clear, moonless night. The Milky Way will look like a fuzzy, faint stream of milk across the night sky.
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
What you need to know about rip currents
