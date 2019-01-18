Rapidly plunging temperatures can be expected following this weekend's major winter system across portions of the Central and Eastern U.S.. Strong winds will make those frigid temperatures feel even colder. Be prepared for wet surfaces to "flash freeze". https://t.co/b4uM0MhYmO— NWS (@NWS) January 17, 2019
While some areas might see "record lows" for individual days, those temperatures pale in comparison to this list: the coldest temperatures ever recorded in every state.
See the coldest 10 in the video above and the full list below, and feel a little warmer by comparison.
Coldest ever in each state:
50. Hawaii, 12 on May 17, 1979 at Mauna Kea Observatory 111 on the Big Island
49. Florida, -2 on Feb. 13, 1899 at Tallahassee
48. Louisiana, -16 on Feb. 13, 1899 at Minden
46. Georgia, -17 on Jan. 27, 1940 at CCC Fire Camp F-16 (near Beatum)
46. Delaware, -17 on Jan. 17, 1893 at Millsboro
44. Mississippi,-19 on Jan. 30 1966 at Corinth
44. South Carolina, -19 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Caesars Head
43. Texas, -23 at Seminole on Feb. 8, 1933
42. Alabama, -27 on Jan. 30, 1966 at New Market
41. Rhode Island, -28 on Jan. 11, 1942 at Wood River Junction
40. Arkansas, -29 on Feb. 13, 1905 at Gravette
39. Virginia, -30 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mountain Lake Biological Station in Pembroke
38. Oklahoma, -31 on Feb. 10, 2011 at Nowata
36. Tennessee, -32 on Dec. 30, 1917 at Mountain City
36. Connecticut, -32 on Jan. 22, 1961 at Coventry
34. New Jersey, -34 on Jan. 5, 1904 at River Vale
34. North Carolina, -34 on Jan. 21, 1985 at Mt. Mitchell
33. Massachusetts, -35 on Jan. 12, 1981 at Chester
31. Indiana, -36 on Jan. 19, 1994 at New Whiteland
31. Illinois, -36 on Jan 5. 1999 at Congerville
29. West Virginia, -37 on Dec. 30, 1917 at Lewisburg
29. Kentucky, -37 on Jan. 19, 1994 at Shelbyville
28. Ohio, -39 on Feb. 10, 1899 at Milligan
24. Kansas, -40 on Feb. 13 1905 at Lebanon
24. Missouri, -40 on Feb. 13, 1905 at Warsaw
24. Maryland, -40 on Jan. 13, 1912 at Oakland
24. Arizona, -40 on Jan. 7, 1971 at Hawley Lake
23. Pennsylvania, -42 on Jan. 5, 1904 at Smethport
22. California, -45 on Jan. 20, 1937 at Boca
20. Nebraska, -47 on Dec. 22, 1989 at Oshkosh
20. Iowa, -47 on Feb. 3, 1996 at Elkader
19. Washington, -48 on Dec. 30, 1968 at Winthrop and at Mazama
13. Utah, -50 on Jan. 5, 1913 at East Portal
13. Vermont, -50 on Dec. 30, 1933 at Bloomfield
13. Nevada, -50 on Jan. 8, 1937 at San Jacinto
13. New Mexico, -50 on Feb. 1, 1951 at Gavilan
13. Maine, -50 on Jan. 9, 2009 at Big Black River (near Saint Pamphile on the Canada border)
13. New Hampshire, -50 on Jan. 22, 1985 at Mount Washington
12. Michigan, -51 on Feb. 9, 1934 at Vanderbilt
11. New York, -52 on Feb. 18, 1979 at Old Forge
10. Oregon, -54 on Feb. 10, 1933 at Seneca
9. Wisconsin, -55 on Feb. 4, 1996 at Couderay
8. South Dakota, -58 on Feb. 17, 1936 at McIntosh
5. North Dakota, -60 on Feb. 15, 1936 at Parshall
5. Idaho, -60 on Jan. 18, 1943 at Island Park
5. Minnesota, -60 on Feb. 2, 1996 at Tower 2S near Lake Vermilion
4. Colorado, -61 on Feb. 1, 1985 at Maybell
3. Wyoming, -66 on Feb. 9, 1933 at Riverside Ranger station in Yellowstone
2. Montana, -70 on Jan. 20, 1954 at Rogers Pass
1. Alaska, -80 on Jan. 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek
All data gathered by the State Climate Extremes Committee. In case of a tie within a state, most recent data was used.
Editor's note: The temperatures were collected for this story in Jan. 2018. The latest numbers for Jan. 2019 could not be accessed due to the government shutdown.