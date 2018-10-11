When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago

WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago is under a Frost Advisory Thursday night. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid- to low-30s area-wide.

This is the first potential frost of the season for Chicago.

We may not officially reach freezing at O'Hare or Midway, but we are closing in on the average date of our first freeze.

Above you is a map showing the average date for the first freeze.

These are the specific date of the average first freeze for different towns.

Naperville - Oct. 9
Winnetka - Oct. 11
Kankakee - Oct. 11
O'Hare - Oct. 13
Joliet - Oct. 19
Midway - Oct. 24

