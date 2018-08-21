WEATHER

'In like a lion, out like a lamb': Where does the March proverb come from and is it true?

EMBED </>More Videos

Where does ''in like a lion, out like a lamb'' come from, and is it accurate? AccuWeather explains. (AccuWeather)

When it comes to the weather, March has a reputation for having a wild streak.

There's more than one theory about where the phrase "in like a lion, out like a lamb" comes from. It could be related to astrology, or it could be religious, AccuWeather explains.

It may seem like the phrase is rooted in some truth, given the wild swings in weather many areas experience as winter transitions to spring during the notorious month. AccuWeather, though, said the proverb should not be used as a true prediction of the weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersnowwinter weatherspring
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News