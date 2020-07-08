Tropical Storm Fay Path: Flooding rain expected in NYC, New York and New Jersey

At 11:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Fay was located just off the coast near the Maryland-Delaware border with winds of 60 mph and moving north at 12 mph.
Heavy rainfall from Delaware northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England may result in flash flooding and urban flooding in areas with poor drainage.
Jersey Shore braces for Fay:
An AccuWeather Alert remains in effect for flooding and strong winds.
A flash flood warning was issued for Ocean County, New Jersey until 2:30 p.m.
A flash flood watch has also been issued for New York City, Long Island and several counties in New York and New Jersey for Friday.
Long Island preps for Fay:
Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and NHC forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.
Rainfall will be the biggest issue with Tropical Storm Fay, especially this afternoon and early this evening. The heaviest rain could coincide with the evening commute, making matters worse with ponding of water. Don't drive into areas where water covers the road! #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/DtiBULI5NR— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) July 10, 2020
