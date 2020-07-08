weather

Tropical Storm Fay Path: Flooding rain expected in NYC, New York and New Jersey

Tracking Tropical Storm Fay
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- A tropical storm warning remains in effect along the entire Jersey Coast, New York City, Long Island and all of the Connecticut coastline as Tropical Storm Fay moves up the coast.

At 11:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Fay was located just off the coast near the Maryland-Delaware border with winds of 60 mph and moving north at 12 mph.

Heavy rainfall from Delaware northward into New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, and southern New England may result in flash flooding and urban flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Jersey Shore braces for Fay:
An AccuWeather Alert remains in effect for flooding and strong winds.

A flash flood warning was issued for Ocean County, New Jersey until 2:30 p.m.

A flash flood watch has also been issued for New York City, Long Island and several counties in New York and New Jersey for Friday.

Long Island preps for Fay:
Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and NHC forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.



