Where we stand with snow this season in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Looking strictly at snowfall, this winter is right on average for a typical season.

At Midway we have seen 35.5" of snow this season. That right at average.

At O'Hare we have seen 33.1" of snow this season. That's below average by about 2.4".

This morning at O'Hare we saw .2" of snow. But other areas saw over 1".

Here are some snow totals from last night and early this morning.

Arlington Heights - 1.8"
Palatine - 1.5"

Buffalo Grove - 1.3"
Waukegan - 1.2"
Wonder Lake - 1.2"
LaSalle - 1.2"

We have more snow in the forecast for tomorrow and also for Sunday night into Monday. :(
