Which is worse: Severe weather watch or warning?

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you know the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning? It's important to know they are two very different things.

For example, a Tornado Watch means you need to be prepared. It means conditions are favorable for the development of storms that could produce tornadoes. Often watches are issued when the weather is quiet.

A Tornado Warning means you need to take immediate action. A tornado has been detected by radar or spotted by a trained storm spotter. You need to get into your safe room.

So remember, a warning is always worse than a watch.
