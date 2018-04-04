WEATHER

White Sox Home Opener is 'Guaranteed' to be among coldest on record

EMBED </>More Videos

The White Sox Home Opener against the Detroit Tigers is set for Thursday, and the weather will feel more like an average December day. (WLS)

By , Larry Mowry and Eric Horng
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The White Sox Home Opener against the Detroit Tigers is set for Thursday, and the weather will feel more like an average December day. Fans and players will have to take measures to stay warm for this game.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. with a temperature of 38 degrees. This will be one of the coldest home openers for players and fans.

But ticket-holders Adam Laluz and Eddie Fernandez were not worried.

"Obviously wear double-layers. I'm probably going to wear some joggers underneath some jeans. Probably wear two sweaters, and of course I just got myself a brand new Sox jersey I'm going to wear," Fernandez said.

"You got warm food. You got cold beer, and you've got family. And White Sox in front of you. It's going to be, it's going to be great," said Laluz.

Grandstand, near the ballpark, is fully stocked with cold weather gear: jackets, hats, handwarmers and gloves.

"There will be people that are going to be naive to the fact that it's going to be really cold out there," said Josh Ganal, owner of Grandstand.

Two years ago, the Sox opener saw snow and temperatures in the 30s, but it didn't stop folks from tailgating.

The frigid conditions can, however, impact home run balls.

"When it's cold, the ball simply doesn't carry as much because the air drag on the ball is greater," said Prof. Alan Nathan, University of Illinois.

Nathan has been studying the physics of baseball for two decades, and said the colder the air is the denser it is, and that affects the flight of the ball.

"For every 10-degree drop in the temperature, that ball will travel about three and a third, 3.3, feet, less," he said.

Not only will the cold weather be a factor, but there's also the potential for some rain and snow.

A disturbance will roll through during the afternoon, bringing the threat of scattered snow showers across northern Illinois. Rain will mix in at times.

The exact track of the snow is still evolving, so there's a chance for only a brief period of light precipitation to fall which wouldn't impact the game too much.
However, if the snow band sets up over Guaranteed Rate Field, then there could be some minor delays. Pack your patience and layers for this game!

The coldest home openers for the White Sox occurred on April 4, 2003 against the Tigers, and April 5, 1974 against the Angels, both with a recorded temperature of only 37 degrees. April 5, 2018 will give this record a run for its money.

Here's the latest video forecast from the ABC 7 Eyewitness News Team
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersportsChicago White SoxDetroit TigersChicagoArmour Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News