Weather

Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?

The fall and early winter is a critical time to check your car's tire pressure as the changing temperatures can affect your safety on the road.

"Remember, air is gas so it is influenced greatly by temperature," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "A decrease in temperature during the fall and winter months will decrease the pressure in your tires."

As the winter breaks and we head towards summer, the opposite happens.

"Inversely, in the summertime and spring, it's the exact opposite," said Rayno. "An increase in temperature increases the pressure in your tires."

A lower air pressure means you need to fill up your tires. In some parts of the U.S., the difference between average summer and winter temperatures is as much as 50 degrees. This would result in a potential loss of about 5 psi as the chill settles in. This might not sound like a lot, but it's enough to sacrifice your handling, traction and durability of your tires, which is especially important during the winter months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherauto industryaccuweatherauto experiencewinterauto newsroad safety
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record-breaking cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
CPD detectives honored for capturing man accused of terrorizing Lincoln Park
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Top toys of 2019 unveiled: Submit your vote for 'Toy of the Year'
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
More TOP STORIES News