Chicago Weather: Strong wind gusts, high Lake Michigan waves forecast Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday will be a blustery day across the area, with wind gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour and flooding expected along the lakeshore.

The National Weather Service says the strongest winds will be in Northwest Indiana.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois until 9 a.m. The advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until noon.

The National Weather Service warns strong winds could blow unsecured objects around and small tree limbs could fall, possibly resulting in power outages.

The winds will also be causing problems along Lake Michigan, with the National Weather Service issuing a Lakeshore Flood Warning, which is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday

Waves of up to 14-18 feet are expected, with higher waves possible.

Friday will be cloudy to start, with some sun expected in the afternoon ahead of a weekend warm up.
