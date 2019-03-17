Winter 'dibs' on street parking ends Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the last day to call dibs on street parking in Chicago for the winter season.People are still calling dibs even though there's no snow on the ground.However, they have until Monday to clear all the chairs, cones or whatever is being used to save a shoveled spot.The Chicago Department of Streets & Sanitation crews will throw anything that's left out in the garbage along their daily garbage collection routes, with special attention given to address all 311 complaints.To find out your daily garbage collection route or to report a concern about debris on your block, call 311.