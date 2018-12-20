WEATHER

Winter is coming: Solstice marks shortest day of year

EMBED </>More Videos

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of daylight. (Accuweather)

The winter solstice begins on Dec. 21 marking the official start of the astronomical winter and the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, that day is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

The 23.5 degree tilt in Earth's axis of rotation creates a rise and fall appearance of the sun over the course of a year. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its farthest distance from the sun, bringing less light and colder temperatures.

The tilt of the Earth - not our distance from the sun - is what causes winter and summer. In fact, Earth is closer to the sun during winter than it is in summer months. Watch the video above to learn more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterwinter weather
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild with periods of light rain Thursday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect to appear in court as Chicago prepares to say goodbye to 2 fallen officers
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts investigation: 4 faced scrutiny before suspect arrested
Graham: Trump's Syria withdrawal a 'stain on the honor of the United States'
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Man served 17 years after wrongful conviction in look-alike case
Man arrested in Iowa teen's brutal murder
Show More
4 music events to check out in Chicago this weekend
2 critical after shooting at Dolton home
Baby-monitor hacked: 'I'm going to kidnap your baby'
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More News