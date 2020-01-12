Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch in effect for multiple counties; 1.2K+ flights canceled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5839209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7's Phil Schwarz talkes latest update on the winter storm developing in the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain, dangerous ice, high winds and more than a half-foot of snow are expected to batter the Chicago area as a winter storm takes shape this weekend.Airlines have canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports, and the early part of the storm has knocked down trees and power lines as winds kicked up high waves.The National Weather Service issued afor Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and LaSalle counties from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.is in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties from Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.A flood watch was also issued at midnight Saturday for DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake County in Indiana and Porter counties. It extends through midnight Sunday.There is also a lakeshore flood warning from Friday night through Saturday night. Waves 12 to 16 feet tall are possible, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry, along with wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour.Because Lake Michigan water levels have been high all year, the flooding on the lakefront could create very hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.The pedestrian path on the Lakefront Trail is closed south of Fullerton Avenue, and both bike and pedestrian trails are closed from North Avenue to Ohio Street, the Chicago Park District said.Waves along the lakefront could reach as high as 12 to 15 feet, maybe even more.Much of Elliott Park in Evanston is underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.It's even worse along the North Shore, where whipped up waves batter the lakefront.The National Weather Service warned that the high waves and winds combined with record-high lake levels could worsen the already heavy beach erosion, especially in the Rogers Park neighborhood where there's been an effort to repair the damage. And that means a potential for heavy damage to lakefront property."It's certainly possible we could see some damage from the storm this weekend in the short term," said Cathy Breitenbach, cultural and natural resources director for the Chicago Park District. "We are doing what we can to try to mitigate that erosion.""Because of the 3 linear miles that we have, we're able to really weather the storm, but it has affected Waukegan tremendously as well," said Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham.While north suburban Waukegan could be hard hit, bad weather has already created slick conditions near Marengo in McHenry County.Officials there are warning motorists not to drive unless they have to and if they do to be careful.Public works crews are dispatching plows to salt and clear streets as they continue to monitor the quick changing system."It's from one minute, we're going to get 10 inches of snow. Now we may get 6 inches of snow. It was supposed to start last night at 3, it started at 7. It makes it a little more difficult," said Waukegan Public Works Director Mike Hewitt.But some residents are enjoying the cold and windy weather.Kite-surfer Brandon Reynolds and his friends spend some of the day wind surfing, saying it's one way of enjoying a winter day at the beach."It's the thrill. It's the lifestyle," Reynolds said. "Once you get hooked in the Midwest, this is what we get, so we love it, absolutely!"The inclement weather caused O'Hare to cancel more than 1,100 flights, as of Saturday at 4 p.m. Midway had canceled more than 85.There are also numerous delays for both departures and arrivals.At least 6 inches of snow is likely across much of McHenry County and northwestern Lake County. Accumulations of up to 9 inches could be possible in southern Wisconsin.IDOT has deployed an army of salt trucks as well as minutemen for drivers who end up stranded."This is anticipated to be a very unusual storm," said Maria Castaneda, IDOT spokesman. "If you don't have to be out on the road, it might be a good idea to rethink your travel plans."The forecast doesn't just call for several inches of snow, but a thick layer of ice below it, so they are planning on needing several hundred tons of salt to deal with the weekend storm.The Illinois Tollway tweeted that they are preparing their fleet of snowplows in advance of the storm moving in. Drivers who must travel during the storm should allow additional travel time, go slow, and allow ample space between you and car in front of you. If you need help, pull onto a shoulder, stay in your car, and dial *999.