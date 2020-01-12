Chicago weather: Winter storm causes dangerous flooding, high waves in Chicago area; 1.2K+ flights canceled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5840382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain, dangerous ice, high winds and snow hit Chicago and its suburbs as a powerful winter storm moved through the area Saturday.Airlines canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports as the storm knocked down trees and power lines, while winds kicked up high waves.The National Weather Service issued afor Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and LaSalle counties from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.will be in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties from Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m.A flood watch was also issued at midnight Saturday for DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake County in Indiana and Porter counties. It extends through midnight Sunday.There is also a lakeshore flood warning from Friday night through Saturday night. Waves 12 to 16 feet high were expected, along with wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, according to ABC7's meteorology team.Because Lake Michigan water levels have been high all year, the shoreline saw serious flooding."It's crazy how much water there is," Sal Guido said. "I know it is raining a lot last night. I have never seen it like this."Stretches of the pedestrian and bike trails, Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive had to be shut down because of the flooding.A mail truck got stuck in mud on a side street in South Shore due to the high waters.Much of Elliott Park in Evanston was underwater after heavy rains driven by strong wind gusts flooded the area.It was even worse along the North Shore, where whipped up waves batter the lakefront.The National Weather Service warned that the high waves and winds combined with record-high lake levels could worsen the already heavy beach erosion, especially in the Rogers Park neighborhood where there's been an effort to repair the damage. It also caused damage to some lakefront properties."It's certainly possible we could see some damage from the storm this weekend in the short term," said Cathy Breitenbach, cultural and natural resources director for the Chicago Park District. "We are doing what we can to try to mitigate that erosion."Officials warned motorists not to drive unless they have to and if they do to be careful.Road conditions deteriorated Saturday evening, but they weren't as dangerous as predicted after the timing of the storm was slightly delayed."It's not as bad as I thought it was going to be," said driver Mark Runkle. "Not as thick as it was."Public works crews dispatched plows to salt and clear streets as they monitored the quick changing storm."It's from one minute, we're going to get 10 inches of snow. Now we may get 6 inches of snow. It was supposed to start last night at 3, it started at 7. It makes it a little more difficult," said Waukegan Public Works Director Mike Hewitt.But some residents enjoyed the cold and windy weather.Kite-surfer Brandon Reynolds and his friends spent some of the day wind surfing, saying it's one way of enjoying a winter day at the beach."It's the thrill. It's the lifestyle," Reynolds said. "Once you get hooked in the Midwest, this is what we get, so we love it, absolutely!"The inclement weather caused O'Hare to cancel more than 1,100 flights, as of Saturday at 4 p.m. Midway had canceled more than 85.There are also numerous delays for both departures and arrivals.