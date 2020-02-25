Chicago Weather: Winter storm could dump up to 6 inches of snow on parts of area beginning Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm could dump as much as six inches of snow in parts of the Chicago area beginning Tuesday.Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts.A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will, counties in Illinois from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday.In Northwest Indiana, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Lake (Ind.) and Porter,While initial forecasts showed the northern suburbs getting the brunt of the storm, the models have shifted significantly and now the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana are expected to see the highest snow totals.Monday evening rain with some flurries fell in the Chicago area. By Tuesday morning, the area will see a mix of rain and snow, turning to wet snow in the afternoon.By Tuesday night snow will be falling, causing an impact during the evening commute, and potentially hazardous road conditions. But the heaviest snow won't fall until the late night hours and overnight into Wednesday.By Wednesday morning the snow will fall more moderately, but there will be enough accumulation and enough wind to make the morning commute slow and messy as well.Three to six inches of snow is expected to fall to the south, with the city and west suburbs seeing anywhere from two to six inches. One to two inches is expected in the north and northwest suburbs.