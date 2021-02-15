snow

Chicago Weather Radar: Up 14 inches of snow expected into Tuesday, higher totals from lake effect

By , , , and Jesse Kirsch, Alexis McAdams, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of winter weather hit Chicago Monday, and will drop more than a foot of heavy lake-effect snow in some places. It's possible some areas could see 14 inches or more by the time it's all over.

Watch: Comprehensive coverage of the winter storm bearing down on Chicago


Chicago weather: Winter storm could dump over a foot of snow (1 of 5)

Visibility along Chicago's lakefront was non-existent at times on Monday as winds off Lake Michigan whipped the lake effect snow.



The day began with a very intense band of snow draped according northern Cook County, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team:
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



White-out conditions have been reported underneath the lake effect snow band, so motorists should proceed with extra caution. Those conditions are expected to continue throughout the evening.

Lake effect snow piles up on North Shore


Heavy snow accumulated - more than 2 inches in less than an hour at one point - in the northern suburbs near the lake.



The lake effect snow band dropped several inches of snow along Chicago's North Shore Monday afternoon. By 6 p.m., Evanston reported 8 inches of snow had fallen. At one point, Wilmette saw 2.6 inches of snow fall in one hour.

Gary schools cancel 1st day of in-person learning due to snow


As heavy snow falls, Gary Public Schools students have been told to stay home on what was supposed to be their first day back in the classroom since last March.



Heavy snow also hit northwest Indiana, where Gary Public Schools students have been told to stay home Tuesday. It was supposed to be their first day back in the classroom since last March.

As snow from a winter storm coming in by way of Texas spreads into the area Monday evening, Mowry said the heaviest snow will fall from 6 p.m. to midnight. From midnight through Tuesday morning, the system snow will start to taper off but lake effect snow will continue. Finally, the lake effect snow will begin to end gradually between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday.

FULL LIST | Chicago area school closings



The highest snow totals are expected in Chicago and Cook County, as well as areas along Lake Michigan, Mowry said. Many areas had already seen 4 to 6 inches fall by mid-afternoon Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning continues until 12 p.m. Tuesday for Cook and Lake (IL) counties. Other area advisories and warnings end at 9 a.m. Wind chills will remain below zero all day Monday.

Chicago deploys 300 snow vehicle works to clear arterial streets


Chicago is dealing with yet another winter storm bringing below-freezing temperatues and several inches of lake effect snow.



The City of Chicago has deployed more than 300 snow vehicles and have asked drivers to slow down in the treacherous conditions. And with all the snow we've had recently, the city said it does have plans in place, if needed, to dump that snow in designated areas to get those piles out of the neighborhoods.

"The main focus will be on arterial streets, so those of you who are on residential streets, just please be patient," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and we are ready to make sure that our city continues to function even in this extreme weather circumstance."

White-out conditions reported along Chicago's lakefront


Visibility along Chicago's lakefront was non-existent at times on Monday as winds off Lake Michigan whipped the lake effect snow.



In Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, the wind whipped off the lake along Sheridan Road, creating lake effect snow and very intense blowing snow conditions.

A few blocks west of the lake, it's a completely different story: the winds are much calmer and there's hardly any snow. The snow caught some off guard.

"I just came out from the 'burbs, and the 'burbs there was nothing," said Courtney Podczerwinski. "And then you come down here by the lake, and it's completely nuts."

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, there have been more than half a dozen hypothermia-related deaths so far this winter season. Frostbite and weather-related injuries are also climbing.

Mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday due to extreme cold; however, community based testing sites will remain open.

The city has dozens of other locations where people can seek shelter during the day, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, public libraries, Park District locations and local police departments.

To locate a center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.

The city is also asking people to shovel and salt in front of their homes and businesses and to check on neighbors. The city also urged people not to shovel snow off rooftops as it is a great way to hurt. Officials say if your home is heated properly, some of that snow will melt.

Fire officials also remind people to make sure their smoke detectors are working -- citing a recent rash of fatal fires and offering a reminder not to use stoves for heat and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.
