Chicago weather: Winter Storm Watch issued; Heavy rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow possible this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Boone, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Boone, DeKalb and McHenry counties from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Sunday.
WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
There is also a lakeshore flood warning from Friday night through Saturday night. Waves 12 to 16 feet tall are possible, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry, along with wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Because Lake Michigan water levels have been high all year, the flooding on the lakefront could create very hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.
The pedestrian trail on the Lakefront Trail is closed south of Fullerton Avenue and both bike and pedestrian trails are closed from North Avenue to Ohio Street, the Chicago Park Distract said.
The National Weather Service warns that the high waves and winds combined with record high lake levels could worsen the already heavy beach erosion over that extended warning period. And that means a potential for heavy damage to lakefront property.
The storm will begin with all rain as it sweeps across the area beginning Friday evening. Overnight into Saturday morning, rain will begin to change over to sleet and freezing rain across the northern and western suburbs.
By 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the northern suburbs will start to see snow as temperatures drop below freezing along the Wisconsin border. Freezing rain is expected to be widespread across the Chicago area on Saturday, leading to hazardous travel conditions.
Ice accumulations will be possible during the day on Saturday, and that will cut down on snow accumulations across the city, western and south suburbs. The south suburbs could expect to see as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain, especially along and south of I-55.
How much snow is expected to fall in Chicago depends on when the temperature drops below freezing, but much of the area can expect to see 1 to 4 inches of snow after the ice and rain.
However, at least six inches of snow is likely across much of McHenry County and northwestern Lake County. Accumulations of up to 9 inches could be possible in southern Wisconsin.
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines are preparing for the bad weather as well.
United has issued a travel waiver for Chicago for anyone traveling on Jan. 11 or Jan 12. Travelers on those days can change their flights for no cost on the mobile app, by direct messaging the airline on twitter or by calling the reservations line at 1-800-864-8331.
We’ve issued a travel waiver for Chicago due to anticipated winter weather. If you're traveling 1/11 - 1/12, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/IF60Hh7jBZ pic.twitter.com/CTTEg9MDxq— United Airlines (@united) January 9, 2020
Southwest is telling passengers to check their flights due to the potentially disruptive weather, and said they can explore rebooking options on Southwest's website.
Due to forecasted weather conditions, service to some cities may be disrupted through Saturday, January 11. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options: https://t.co/3TFoXxGFXO pic.twitter.com/X76n6Qyl4m— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 9, 2020
American Airlines said passengers traveling from O'Hare may be eligible to change their flights with the change fee and fare difference waived if they booked an American Airline flight before Jan. 9, are scheduled to travel Jan. 11 or 12, can travel between Jan. 9 and 14, don't change their origin or destination city and rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference.
If your trip is eligible for such changes, you can book a one-time change online. Click here to see American Airlines travel alerts.
American will also waive change or cancellation fees if you choose to delay your trip if you can travel between Jan. 9 and up to 331 days after your original ticket date and wish to change your origin or destination cities. Those changes must be booked by Thursday and can only be made by calling Reservations.